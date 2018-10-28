IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.01 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 5,960.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $822,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price target on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$57.33” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $56.79 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 75.96%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

