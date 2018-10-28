IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,991 Shares of Apache Co. (APA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,259 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apache were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apache by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 115,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Apache by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 48,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apache news, insider Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.51 per share, for a total transaction of $274,113.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,425.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Christmann purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $170,157.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,574,866.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apache from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Apache from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apache to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

APA stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. Apache had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 416.67%.

Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

