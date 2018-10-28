iBank Price Hits $0.0021 (IBANK)

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One iBank coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. iBank has a total market cap of $9,620.00 and $0.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iBank has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00097130 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000855 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,484.29 or 3.47255201 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00102860 BTC.

iBank Coin Profile

iBank is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw

iBank Coin Trading

iBank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

