IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Position Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 417.9% in the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 139,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 112,732 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,292,000 after purchasing an additional 478,270 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAC. BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Nomura began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $204.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.22, for a total value of $434,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IAC stock opened at $188.02 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $118.83 and a fifty-two week high of $223.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

