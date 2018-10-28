I/O Coin Price Tops $0.22 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003474 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $265.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.22 or 0.02417992 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00019000 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000389 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000699 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000814 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,038,314 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.