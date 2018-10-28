HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (HTHKY) and NII (NIHD) Head to Head Analysis

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTHKY) and NII (NASDAQ:NIHD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. NII does not pay a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR and NII, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A NII 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR and NII’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR N/A N/A N/A NII -32.56% N/A -16.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR and NII’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR $866.28 million 1.99 $611.47 million N/A N/A NII $869.80 million 0.73 -$301.01 million N/A N/A

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NII.

Volatility & Risk

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NII has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of NII shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NII shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR beats NII on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUTCHISON TELEC/ADR

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services primarily in Hong Kong and Macau. It offers 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications services under the 3 brand. The company's mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and broadband-based data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and stock trading, as well as Wi-Fi services. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of management and treasury, support, and information technology services; and telecommunications retail operations. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 3.3 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited.

About NII

NII Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services. The company also provides value-added services, including sports, music, and entertainment streaming capabilities; online education; and access to national and international WiFi hotspot networks. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 3.246 million subscriber units. The company markets its services through direct sales representatives, indirect sales agents, retail stores and kiosks, and other subscriber-convenient sales channels. The company was formerly known as Nextel International, Inc. and changed its name to NII Holdings, Inc. in December 2001. NII Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

