Huntsman (HUN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Huntsman is well placed to gain from its actions to grow its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. The recent Demilec buyout is also expected to create significant synergies. Moreover, Huntsman is focused on expanding its margins and generating strong free cash flows. It also remains committed to deleverage its balance sheet. However, Huntsman faces headwinds from higher raw material cost and significant plant outages. Benefits of short-term margin spike is also expected to reduce in its MDI busines. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months.”

Get Huntsman alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. MED reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $42.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.63. 5,684,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,707. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 62.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Huntsman by 28.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 256,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Huntsman by 32.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.