Hubbell (HUBB) PT Set at $131.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 target price on Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $99.74. 1,060,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $98.70 and a 52 week high of $149.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 8.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3.0% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 19,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

