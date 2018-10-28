HSBC Reiterates €17.00 Price Target for Orange (ORA)

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by research analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s current price.

ORA has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.20 ($22.33) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.99 ($19.76).

Shares of ORA opened at €14.03 ($16.31) on Friday. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

