HSBC (HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 785 ($10.26) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HSBC to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 735.29 ($9.61).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 605 ($7.91) on Friday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 798.60 ($10.44).

In other HSBC news, insider Iain Mackay sold 24,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.58), for a total value of £157,817.97 ($206,217.13).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

