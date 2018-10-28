Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 819.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $148,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $172.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $160.53 and a one year high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.28.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

