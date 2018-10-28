Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 98.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $48.47.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.41 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 24.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Bancorp stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,718 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.54% of Home Bancorp worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

