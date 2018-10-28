Holly Energy Partners (HEP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $29.49 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. This is a boost from Holly Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.