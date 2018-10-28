Himax Technologies (HIMX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.34

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 124772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIMX. Roth Capital upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Himax Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $934.52 million, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 32.58 and a beta of -0.52.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.78 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 230.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 101,805 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 114.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 182,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 97,417 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,190,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.