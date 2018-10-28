Hilton Hotels (HLT) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Bank of America

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Hotels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Hilton Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.49.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

HLT traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.27. 5,634,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Hilton Hotels has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $88.11.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 29,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,742,000 after acquiring an additional 57,185 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,914,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,065,000 after acquiring an additional 156,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.