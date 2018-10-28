Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) Stake Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,246,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.09% of Hilton Hotels worth $262,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.49.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $68.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.