Hill International Inc (HIL) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hill International worth $18,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hill International by 69.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 42,887 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Hill International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 929,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hill International by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hill International by 49.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in shares of Hill International by 9.1% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 120,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hill International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

HIL opened at $3.00 on Friday. Hill International Inc has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hill International Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

