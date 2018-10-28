Hexx Price Tops $0.78 (HXX)

Hexx (CURRENCY:HXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Hexx coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00012006 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. Hexx has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $16,481.00 worth of Hexx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hexx has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,471.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.31 or 0.03157247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.02 or 0.06768661 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00801620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.46 or 0.01598569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00148586 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.04 or 0.01855015 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00417693 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hexx Coin Profile

Hexx (HXX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2015. Hexx’s total supply is 1,806,406 coins. The official website for Hexx is hexxcoin.net . Hexx’s official Twitter account is @hxxcoin . The Reddit community for Hexx is /r/HexxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hexx Coin Trading

Hexx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hexx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hexx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hexx using one of the exchanges listed above.

