Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

HT stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,221.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $219,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,089.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 555.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 931,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,999,000 after acquiring an additional 789,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 290,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 63,952 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,260,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,584,000 after acquiring an additional 69,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,666 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.