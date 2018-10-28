Hermes Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 153,347 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,497 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 153,347 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hermes Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $97,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 695,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,554,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,468,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 508,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,719,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $106.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,337 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $2,548,867.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 190,570 shares in the company, valued at $20,814,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $35,896,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,209,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 853,460 shares of company stock valued at $92,965,482. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $130.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

