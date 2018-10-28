Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Health Insurance Innovations has set its FY18 guidance at $2.47-2.57 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Health Insurance Innovations to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

Shares of HIIQ opened at $42.85 on Friday. Health Insurance Innovations has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Several research analysts have commented on HIIQ shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Health Insurance Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In related news, CEO of HealthPocket, Inc. division Bruce Telkamp sold 7,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $324,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sheldon Wang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,110 shares of company stock valued at $980,909. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.