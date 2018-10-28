Head-To-Head Review: Clearway Energy Inc Class C (NYLD) vs. NextEra Energy (NEE)

Clearway Energy Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Clearway Energy Inc Class C alerts:

29.6% of Clearway Energy Inc Class C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Clearway Energy Inc Class C shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Clearway Energy Inc Class C and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy Inc Class C 5.20% 6.42% 1.70% NextEra Energy 51.25% 10.21% 3.67%

Dividends

Clearway Energy Inc Class C pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Clearway Energy Inc Class C pays out 158.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NextEra Energy pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clearway Energy Inc Class C and NextEra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy Inc Class C $1.01 billion 3.77 -$8.00 million $0.81 24.81 NextEra Energy $17.20 billion 4.72 $5.38 billion $6.70 25.36

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy Inc Class C. Clearway Energy Inc Class C is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Clearway Energy Inc Class C and NextEra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy Inc Class C 0 2 2 0 2.50 NextEra Energy 0 3 10 0 2.77

Clearway Energy Inc Class C presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.79%. NextEra Energy has a consensus target price of $169.17, indicating a potential downside of 0.43%. Given NextEra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Clearway Energy Inc Class C.

Volatility & Risk

Clearway Energy Inc Class C has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Clearway Energy Inc Class C on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy Inc Class C

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. NRG Yield, Inc. is a subsidiary of Global Infrastructure Partners.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption. As of February 16, 2018, the company operated approximately 46,790 megawatts of net generating capacity. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 10 million people through approximately 5 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida with approximately 75,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines and approximately 620 substations. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.