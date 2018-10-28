Head to Head Contrast: SCI Engineered Materials (SCIA) versus Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) and Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCI Engineered Materials $6.80 million 1.75 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Hollysys Automation Technologies $540.77 million 2.04 $107.16 million $1.78 10.29

Hollysys Automation Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SCI Engineered Materials.

Volatility and Risk

SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hollysys Automation Technologies has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCI Engineered Materials 4.68% 17.79% 7.22% Hollysys Automation Technologies 19.82% 13.36% 9.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SCI Engineered Materials and Hollysys Automation Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Hollysys Automation Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hollysys Automation Technologies has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.46%. Given Hollysys Automation Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hollysys Automation Technologies is more favorable than SCI Engineered Materials.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Hollysys Automation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hollysys Automation Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. SCI Engineered Materials does not pay a dividend. Hollysys Automation Technologies pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hollysys Automation Technologies beats SCI Engineered Materials on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, glass, thin film batteries, transparent electronics, and thin film solar products. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. The company serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. It distributes its products directly, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives in the United States; and independent distributors and manufacturers' representatives internationally. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform; and subway supervisory and control platform data acquisition product, as well as automatic train protection and other products. Further, it engages in research and development activities; and provides integrated automation systems and services, mechanical and electrical solution services, and installation services. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic China.

