Head to Head Contrast: First Horizon National (FHN) & City (CHCO)

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

First Horizon National has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Horizon National and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon National 18.17% 9.60% 1.06% City 31.58% 15.11% 1.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of First Horizon National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of City shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of First Horizon National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of City shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Horizon National pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Horizon National pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Horizon National has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and City has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First Horizon National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Horizon National and City’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon National $1.48 billion 3.37 $165.51 million $1.11 13.85 City $206.54 million 5.35 $54.31 million $3.94 18.15

First Horizon National has higher revenue and earnings than City. First Horizon National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Horizon National and City, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon National 0 2 7 0 2.78 City 0 3 1 0 2.25

First Horizon National presently has a consensus price target of $20.65, suggesting a potential upside of 34.38%. City has a consensus price target of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.20%. Given First Horizon National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Horizon National is more favorable than City.

Summary

First Horizon National beats City on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services. In addition, the company is involved in fixed income securities sales, trading, and strategies for institutional clients; underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. Further, it offers discount and full-service brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Additionally, the company engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of February 27, 2018, it operated approximately 350 branches under the First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank brands across the southeast United States. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; first-lien home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and debit card services. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 86 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

