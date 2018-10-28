Head-To-Head Contrast: AAON (AAON) vs. Notis Global (NGBL)

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) and Notis Global (OTCMKTS:NGBL) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get AAON alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AAON and Notis Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAON 0 1 0 0 2.00 Notis Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

AAON currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.32%. Given AAON’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AAON is more favorable than Notis Global.

Profitability

This table compares AAON and Notis Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAON 10.89% 17.78% 13.70% Notis Global N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

AAON has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Notis Global has a beta of -2.16, meaning that its stock price is 316% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AAON and Notis Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAON $405.23 million 4.27 $54.49 million $0.95 34.84 Notis Global $630,000.00 3.17 -$50.44 million N/A N/A

AAON has higher revenue and earnings than Notis Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of AAON shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of AAON shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Notis Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AAON pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Notis Global does not pay a dividend. AAON pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AAON has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

AAON beats Notis Global on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturers' representatives and internal sales force. AAON, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Notis Global Company Profile

Notis Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized consulting services to the hemp and marijuana industry primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Illinois, Oregon, and Washington. The company provides Notis Global dispensing system for the control and dispensing of medical marijuana industry. It also engages in the real property acquisitions and leases for dispensaries and cultivation centers. In addition, the company assists clients with site selection, zoning compliance, building and tenant improvement design, and licensing and on-going compliance services. Further, it acts as a distributor of hemp products. The company was formerly known as Medbox, Inc. and changed its name to Notis Global, Inc. in January 2016. Notis Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.