Head-To-Head Comparison: GasLog (GLOG) & Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

GasLog pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays out 124.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares GasLog and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog $525.23 million 3.13 $15.50 million N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $3.54 billion 3.67 $124.00 million $1.51 24.88

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has higher revenue and earnings than GasLog.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GasLog and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog 1 1 7 0 2.67 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0 1 9 0 2.90

GasLog currently has a consensus price target of $21.76, indicating a potential upside of 6.64%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus price target of $46.89, indicating a potential upside of 24.80%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is more favorable than GasLog.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of GasLog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

GasLog has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GasLog and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog 5.56% -0.31% -0.12% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 8.25% 3.29% 1.42%

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners beats GasLog on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia. Its Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for freight, bulk commodities, and passengers through a network of 5,500 km of track network in south of Western Australia; approximately 4,800 km of rail in South America; approximately 4,000 km of motorways in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and India; and 37 port terminals in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Europe. The company's Energy segment offers energy transportation, distribution, and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; and 600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage in the United States and Canada. This segment also provides heating, cooling, and energy solutions; and distributed natural gas, water, and wastewater services to approximately 59,000 commercial and residential customers. Its Communications Infrastructure segment offers services and critical infrastructure to the media broadcasting and telecom sectors. It has approximately 7,000 multi-purpose towers and active rooftop sites; and 5,000 km of fiber backbone located in France. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited serves as the general partner of the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

