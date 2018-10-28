Head-To-Head Analysis: Oppenheimer (OPY) and Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) and Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Oppenheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Greenhill & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Greenhill & Co., Inc. pays out -71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oppenheimer and Greenhill & Co., Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenhill & Co., Inc. 3 1 0 0 1.25

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.65%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Oppenheimer.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oppenheimer and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oppenheimer $920.34 million 0.42 $22.81 million N/A N/A Greenhill & Co., Inc. $239.18 million 2.13 -$26.65 million ($0.28) -80.71

Oppenheimer has higher revenue and earnings than Greenhill & Co., Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Oppenheimer and Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oppenheimer 4.60% 6.68% 1.40% Greenhill & Co., Inc. 0.56% 14.29% 4.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.3% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Greenhill & Co., Inc. beats Oppenheimer on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, fee-based non-discretionary investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, including strategic advisory services and capital markets products; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, and event driven sales and trading services. Further, it provides institutional fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; repurchase agreements and securities lending services; and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwritings, market-making, and trust services. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, small and mid-sized businesses, institutions and investment advisers, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings. It is also involved in the provision of advisory services to clients in relation to divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of these transactions ranging from initial structuring to final execution. In addition, the company advises clients on strategic matters, such as activist response, defensive tactics, special committee projects, licensing deals, joint ventures, valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. Further, it advises debtors, creditors, governments, pension funds, and other stakeholders in companies experiencing financial distress, as well as potential acquirers of distressed companies and assets. Additionally, the company assists the clients in identifying and capitalizing on potential incremental sources of value, as well as who seek court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization. It advises on capital structures and sales or recapitalizations; other financing matters, including debt issuances, equity financings, and exchange offers; and initial public offerings and other equity capital market transactions. The company also assists general partners and sponsors in raising capital for new private funds; and provides related advisory services to pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and other institutional investors, as well as on primary and secondary market transactions, and real estate funds. Greenhill & Co., Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

