Head-To-Head Analysis: Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) versus Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals 52.10% 25.95% 12.52% Conatus Pharmaceuticals -48.46% -69.68% -22.71%

This table compares Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals $141.10 million 24.98 $12.55 million $2.57 65.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals $35.38 million 3.60 -$17.39 million ($0.61) -6.92

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Conatus Pharmaceuticals. Conatus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ligand Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Conatus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1 2 4 0 2.43 Conatus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $231.43, suggesting a potential upside of 38.53%. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 179.57%. Given Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conatus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer. The company's partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, muscle wasting, liver and kidney diseases, and others. It is also developing a small molecule glucagon receptor antagonist for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

