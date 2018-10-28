Head to Head Analysis: LCI Industries (LCII) vs. Autoliv (ALV)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get LCI Industries alerts:

96.5% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of LCI Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Autoliv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LCI Industries and Autoliv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $2.15 billion 0.82 $132.88 million $5.76 12.15 Autoliv $10.38 billion 0.69 $427.10 million $6.58 12.43

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than LCI Industries. LCI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LCI Industries and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 5.92% 23.39% 14.69% Autoliv 3.09% 17.38% 7.80%

Volatility & Risk

LCI Industries has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LCI Industries and Autoliv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00 Autoliv 3 13 8 0 2.21

LCI Industries currently has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.12%. Autoliv has a consensus price target of $119.30, indicating a potential upside of 45.90%. Given LCI Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than Autoliv.

Dividends

LCI Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Autoliv pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. LCI Industries pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Autoliv pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Autoliv has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Autoliv on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; and other accessories. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. It also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was founded in 1962 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats. The company also provides restraint control electronics and crash sensors for deployment of airbags and seatbelt pretensioners; active safety sensors and software for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving solutions; and brake control systems. It primarily serves car manufacturers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.