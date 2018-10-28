HCP, Inc. (HCP) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd.

HCP has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years. HCP has a dividend payout ratio of 81.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect HCP to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

Shares of HCP opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HCP has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.28.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). HCP had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. HCP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCP will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HCP from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HCP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on HCP in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

