HC Wainwright Lowers Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Price Target to $23.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 359.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNDX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

SNDX traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 1,618,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,343. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,190.51% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 266.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

