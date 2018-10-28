Harworth Group (HWG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of LON:HWG opened at GBX 118.50 ($1.55) on Wednesday. Harworth Group has a 12 month low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 115 ($1.50).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were given a dividend of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.22%.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Owen Michaelson bought 41,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.62 ($65,333.36).

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

