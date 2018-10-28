Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. HSBC cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OMAB stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.71. 98,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,282. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 28,806.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 55.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 552.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the first quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

