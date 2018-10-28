Grove Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A accounts for about 1.1% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,235.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,334.23.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,083.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $768.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $984.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

