Green Plains Partners (GPP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GPP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,101. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 89.66% and a net margin of 54.40%. The business had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

In other news, Director Martin Salinas purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $98,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $173,358.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luzich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 673.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 55,645 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land.

