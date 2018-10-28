Great Western Bancorp (GWB) PT Set at $37.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) has been assigned a $37.00 target price by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

GWB stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.06). Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $121.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Douglas Richard Bass sold 1,246 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $55,135.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth James Karels sold 5,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,159.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,822 shares of company stock worth $519,123 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 57.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 22.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

