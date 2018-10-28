Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GSBC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Great Southern Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.33.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In related news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 3,900 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $234,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,771.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.