Graviocoin (GIO) Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $5,973.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00149662 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00250650 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $630.56 or 0.09742324 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012584 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 875,642,455 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

