Graco Inc. (GGG) Holdings Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Graco were worth $17,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 727.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson set a $49.00 price target on shares of Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $49.69.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $415.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.62 million. Graco had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 18.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.06%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 32,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $1,506,978.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,691.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 97,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $4,592,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,233.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.