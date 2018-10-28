Gorman-Rupp (GRC) Announces Earnings Results

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GRC opened at $34.60 on Friday. Gorman-Rupp has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $903.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Gorman-Rupp news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $73,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald D. Pittenger sold 4,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $184,461.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,243 shares in the company, valued at $157,542.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

