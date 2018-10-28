Good Life Advisors LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,047,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,576,249,000 after acquiring an additional 118,861 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,175,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,133,000 after acquiring an additional 348,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,076,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,933 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,592,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,419,000 after acquiring an additional 257,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.9% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,219,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,895,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI opened at $79.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $250,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,875.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,645 shares of company stock worth $8,862,608. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.