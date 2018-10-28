Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 457 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.71.

Netflix stock opened at $299.83 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.38 and a 1-year high of $423.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 105,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.75, for a total value of $34,804,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,804,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.55, for a total transaction of $246,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,402.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,155 shares of company stock worth $109,909,378 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

