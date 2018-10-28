Goldcorp (GG) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $14.79 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldcorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldcorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.65.

Shares of Goldcorp stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $8.84. 22,556,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,067,311. Goldcorp has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of -0.09.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Goldcorp had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goldcorp will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

