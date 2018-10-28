Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Net Lease an industry rank of 186 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,372,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,904,000 after acquiring an additional 604,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $8,712,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 329,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,549,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 255,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 552,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,101. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $22.53.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.81 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 1.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 105.97%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

