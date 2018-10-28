Gladstone Land (LAND) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of LAND stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. 48,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,882. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $201.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 94.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,121.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 596,396 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,956 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 462,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 218,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 141,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.