Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GBCI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $146.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing deposits, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

