Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 57,176 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 962,667.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 500,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 500,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 681,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after acquiring an additional 67,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $45.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, VP Loretta V. Cangialosi sold 26,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,076,850.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,576,712. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,096 shares of company stock worth $9,366,617. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

