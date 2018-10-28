Geoffrey Peter Robillard Sells 20,000 Shares of Dollarama Inc (DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 20,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.19, for a total value of C$783,800.00.

TSE DOL opened at C$39.30 on Friday. Dollarama Inc has a 1-year low of C$36.70 and a 1-year high of C$56.67.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$868.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$883.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th.

DOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Dollarama from C$56.33 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$54.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.18.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 1,178 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

