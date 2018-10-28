Genpact Limited (G) Position Raised by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of G. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Genpact by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G opened at $26.73 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $728.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $42,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $80,057.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,772.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

