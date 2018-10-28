GazeCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $733.00 (GZE)

GazeCoin (CURRENCY:GZE) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. GazeCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $733.00 worth of GazeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GazeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Liquid. Over the last week, GazeCoin has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00148967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00250095 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.97 or 0.09570530 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012718 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About GazeCoin

GazeCoin’s total supply is 29,508,557 tokens. GazeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@GazeCoin . GazeCoin’s official Twitter account is @GazeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GazeCoin’s official website is www.gazecoin.io

GazeCoin Token Trading

GazeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GazeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GazeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

